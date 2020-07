Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

GORGEOUS NEW HOME ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan with large kitchen, split bedrooms. Easy care ceramic tile in all wet and common areas. Carpet in bedrooms only. Extremely energy efficient with Energy Star appliances, 16 SEER HVAC system. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing includes third-party pictorial move in report. All adults 18 and over apply online!NO PETS ALLOWED. Renter's insurance is required