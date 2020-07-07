612 S Hampshire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has a fresh look with new paint, new flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer ALL included. Ready for immediate move in! The home layout features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs makes a perfect layout for the right family or roommates. See documents for criteria and check it out today.

Parking in front, large fenced backyard for pets, storage building in backyard, trees, easy access to hwy, and loads of things to do just minutes away. Don't miss out! (*panoramic lens used on some rooms and may appear larger-occupant to confirm room sizes) (2nd storage building being added to hold owner items only).