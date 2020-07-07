All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 S Hampshire Street

612 South Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 South Hampshire Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has a fresh look with new paint, new flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer ALL included. Ready for immediate move in! The home layout features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs makes a perfect layout for the right family or roommates. See documents for criteria and check it out today.
Parking in front, large fenced backyard for pets, storage building in backyard, trees, easy access to hwy, and loads of things to do just minutes away. Don't miss out! (*panoramic lens used on some rooms and may appear larger-occupant to confirm room sizes) (2nd storage building being added to hold owner items only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Hampshire Street have any available units?
612 S Hampshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 612 S Hampshire Street have?
Some of 612 S Hampshire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S Hampshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 S Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 S Hampshire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 612 S Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 612 S Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 S Hampshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 S Hampshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 S Hampshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

