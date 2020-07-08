This Home is ready to move-in with a arch way entrance, custom cabinets, walk -in pantry, granite counter tops, and title flooring through out. This all energy efficient four bedroom with the option of a study 2 bath home is A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have any available units?
6024 Amber Cliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have?
Some of 6024 Amber Cliff Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Amber Cliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Amber Cliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.