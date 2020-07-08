All apartments in Saginaw
6024 Amber Cliff Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

6024 Amber Cliff Lane

6024 Amber Cliff Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6024 Amber Cliff Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Home is ready to move-in with a arch way entrance, custom cabinets, walk -in pantry, granite counter tops, and title flooring through out. This all energy efficient four bedroom with the option of a study 2 bath home is A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have any available units?
6024 Amber Cliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have?
Some of 6024 Amber Cliff Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Amber Cliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Amber Cliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Amber Cliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane offer parking?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have a pool?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 Amber Cliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 Amber Cliff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

