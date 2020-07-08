This home is warm and inviting in a centrally located area just right for a family. Formal model home and well maintained now it is time for a you...come and see. I don't expect this one will last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have any available units?
500 Leatherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 500 Leatherman Drive have?
Some of 500 Leatherman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Leatherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Leatherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.