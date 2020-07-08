All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

500 Leatherman Drive

500 Leatherman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

500 Leatherman Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is warm and inviting in a centrally located area just right for a family. Formal model home and well maintained now it is time for a you...come and see. I don't expect this one will last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Leatherman Drive have any available units?
500 Leatherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 500 Leatherman Drive have?
Some of 500 Leatherman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Leatherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Leatherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Leatherman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Leatherman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Leatherman Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Leatherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Leatherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Leatherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Leatherman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Leatherman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Leatherman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

