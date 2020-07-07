424 Guadalupe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to the breakfast nook with beautiful bay-windows! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.