424 Guadalupe Drive
424 Guadalupe Drive

424 Guadalupe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

424 Guadalupe Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to the breakfast nook with beautiful bay-windows! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have any available units?
424 Guadalupe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 424 Guadalupe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Guadalupe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Guadalupe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Guadalupe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive offer parking?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Guadalupe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Guadalupe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

