400 Greenway Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:47 AM

400 Greenway Drive

400 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Greenway Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gem has new carpet and new granite counters. The garage was converted to a 2nd living room to add an extra 400 sf. Large, private backyard with a beautiful pool for lounging. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

