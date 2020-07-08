400 Greenway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gem has new carpet and new granite counters. The garage was converted to a 2nd living room to add an extra 400 sf. Large, private backyard with a beautiful pool for lounging. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.