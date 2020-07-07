321 Prince John Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets playground volleyball court

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

LIKE NEW & GORGEOUS CHELDAN HOME Near Willow Creek Park with parks, trails, playground, sand volleyball, and disc golf. Like new home, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS, tall privacy fence, this home has it all! Kitchen features an enormous granite island with breakfast bar and plenty of room to host large gatherings, large pantry, SS appliances, and breakfast nook! Oversized downstairs master bedroom with separate garden tub and shower, and large walk in closet. Upstairs features a private 2nd living + 3 additional bedrooms + full bath. Perfect floorpan for any family! Eagle Mtn Saginaw ISD- Willow Creek Elem, Creekview, and Boswell High

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.