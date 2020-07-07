Rent Calculator
316 Willow Vista Drive
316 Willow Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 Willow Vista Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Saginaw. Split bedrooms, breakfast bar, spacious kitchen, fenced yard with sprinkler system. Pets allowed with owners approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have any available units?
316 Willow Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
What amenities does 316 Willow Vista Drive have?
Some of 316 Willow Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 Willow Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Willow Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Willow Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Willow Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Willow Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Willow Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Willow Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Willow Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Willow Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Willow Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Willow Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
