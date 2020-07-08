All apartments in Saginaw
1317 N Knowles Drive N

1317 North Knowles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 North Knowles Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated traditional home ready for move in. This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with new paint, hard surfaced floors throughout and all new light fixtures and fans. 2 car garage and large fenced in backyard. Close to all the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have any available units?
1317 N Knowles Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have?
Some of 1317 N Knowles Drive N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 N Knowles Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Knowles Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N Knowles Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 1317 N Knowles Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 1317 N Knowles Drive N offers parking.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N Knowles Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have a pool?
No, 1317 N Knowles Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have accessible units?
No, 1317 N Knowles Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 N Knowles Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 N Knowles Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

