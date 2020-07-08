Updated traditional home ready for move in. This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with new paint, hard surfaced floors throughout and all new light fixtures and fans. 2 car garage and large fenced in backyard. Close to all the amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have any available units?
1317 N Knowles Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1317 N Knowles Drive N have?
Some of 1317 N Knowles Drive N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 N Knowles Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Knowles Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.