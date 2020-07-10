128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 Available 07/01/20 Commercial Lease with Frontage Road - Commercial Lease space with Frontage on Main Street in Saginaw, TX
(RLNE5799195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have any available units?
128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 currently offering any rent specials?
128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 pet-friendly?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 offer parking?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not offer parking.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have a pool?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not have a pool.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have accessible units?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 N. Saginaw Blvd. - 128 N. Saginaw Blvd.-Commercial Lease Ste. 300 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)