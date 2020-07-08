All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:48 PM

1204 Walnut Cliff Ct

1204 Walnut Cliff Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Walnut Cliff Ct, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets. Kitchen has granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Front bedroom can be used as an office, and rear covered patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=az7Fzewa4j&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have any available units?
1204 Walnut Cliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have?
Some of 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Walnut Cliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct offer parking?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have a pool?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Walnut Cliff Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

