1025 Highland Station Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Immaculate and inviting! Gorgeous home with great curb appeal, sits on pretty tree lined street. Spacious open concept design. Lovely entry. Two large living areas. Formal dining. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island and pantry. Generous storage available throughout the home. Master suite offers an abundance of space and privacy including huge walk-in closet. Large, light & airy master bath. Second living area opens onto covered back patio and fenced backyard, offering home further privacy. Storage shed perfect for lawn equipment. Home is ideally located from schools, the Alliance area and allows for easy access to major freeways. This home is turn key and ready to welcome it's new family!