All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 1025 Highland Station Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1025 Highland Station Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

1025 Highland Station Drive

1025 Highland Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1025 Highland Station Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and inviting! Gorgeous home with great curb appeal, sits on pretty tree lined street. Spacious open concept design. Lovely entry. Two large living areas. Formal dining. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island and pantry. Generous storage available throughout the home. Master suite offers an abundance of space and privacy including huge walk-in closet. Large, light & airy master bath. Second living area opens onto covered back patio and fenced backyard, offering home further privacy. Storage shed perfect for lawn equipment. Home is ideally located from schools, the Alliance area and allows for easy access to major freeways. This home is turn key and ready to welcome it's new family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have any available units?
1025 Highland Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1025 Highland Station Drive have?
Some of 1025 Highland Station Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Highland Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Highland Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Highland Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Highland Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Highland Station Drive offers parking.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Highland Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Highland Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Highland Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Highland Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Highland Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Highland Station Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District