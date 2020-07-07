7320 Summit View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular Home In Master Planned Community - Spectacular house in master planned community featuring golf course, clubhouse, pools, elementary school. Laminate flooring and fireplace in living. Kitchen has stainless gas range and built in microwave and is open to dining area. Eat in area and large pantry. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master retreat with luxurious bath and huge walk in closet. Upgraded carpet. Huge backyard. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $40 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.



