Sachse, TX
7320 Summit View Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7320 Summit View Lane

7320 Summit View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Summit View Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular Home In Master Planned Community - Spectacular house in master planned community featuring golf course, clubhouse, pools, elementary school. Laminate flooring and fireplace in living. Kitchen has stainless gas range and built in microwave and is open to dining area. Eat in area and large pantry. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master retreat with luxurious bath and huge walk in closet. Upgraded carpet. Huge backyard. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $40 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

(RLNE4665213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Summit View Lane have any available units?
7320 Summit View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7320 Summit View Lane have?
Some of 7320 Summit View Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Summit View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Summit View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Summit View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Summit View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane offer parking?
No, 7320 Summit View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Summit View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7320 Summit View Lane has a pool.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane have accessible units?
No, 7320 Summit View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Summit View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Summit View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Summit View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

