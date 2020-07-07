All apartments in Sachse
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:09 AM

7216 Pheasant Court

7216 Pheasant Court · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Pheasant Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful,well maintained home on cul de sac , ready for new tenants, Large living area with a wall of windows. Kitchen opens to living area. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas a study, that could be used as the fourth bedroom. Island kitchen has tons of storage, gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, tile back splash, the breakfast bar would be a great place for the kiddos to do their homework. Great yard for play, or entertaining, beautiful established lawn, wood privacy fence and large trees. Wood flooring in most areas, tile in kitchen and baths. This home has had loving care and is located in the sought after Wylie school district.
vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Pheasant Court have any available units?
7216 Pheasant Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7216 Pheasant Court have?
Some of 7216 Pheasant Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Pheasant Court currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Pheasant Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Pheasant Court pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Pheasant Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court offer parking?
Yes, 7216 Pheasant Court offers parking.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Pheasant Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court have a pool?
No, 7216 Pheasant Court does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court have accessible units?
No, 7216 Pheasant Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 Pheasant Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Pheasant Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Pheasant Court does not have units with air conditioning.

