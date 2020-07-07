7216 Pheasant Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful,well maintained home on cul de sac , ready for new tenants, Large living area with a wall of windows. Kitchen opens to living area. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas a study, that could be used as the fourth bedroom. Island kitchen has tons of storage, gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, tile back splash, the breakfast bar would be a great place for the kiddos to do their homework. Great yard for play, or entertaining, beautiful established lawn, wood privacy fence and large trees. Wood flooring in most areas, tile in kitchen and baths. This home has had loving care and is located in the sought after Wylie school district.

vacant and easy to show.