You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and granite countertops. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7006 Park Hill Trail have any available units?
7006 Park Hill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7006 Park Hill Trail have?
Some of 7006 Park Hill Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Park Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Park Hill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.