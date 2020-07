Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW! One-story home that backs to an open area w 4 bedrooms AND 3-car garage. Wood flooring, Big kitchen w island & granite counters, butlers pantry, updated lighting. Living room & breakfast room overlook the nice backyard & open area beyond. Master suite with his and her closets & spa-like bath. Separated bedrooms from master suite so kids & guests can have their privacy. FRIDGE IS INCLUDED! App. fee applies to anyone 18 and over!