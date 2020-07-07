All apartments in Sachse
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6820 Woodcrest Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:19 AM

6820 Woodcrest Lane

6820 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Woodcrest Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Handsomely Updated home in Woodbridge with GISD CHOICE. 3 large bedrooms plus an office or study. Bright sky light, lovely art niches, welcoming french doors, & hardwood flooring. Kitchen is spacious, brilliantly updated, bright, airy, & has a useful island, nearly new gas stove, plenty of counter space. nearly new Samsung appliances are handsome & matching. Master suite is oversized with a hip barn door into the master bath which is superbly updated & includes a large walk in closet. Very large lot, one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, Owners intended to add a backyard pool but are moving out of town. Custom tiled porch & stamped concrete extended patio. Property also for lease, $1,850 1 pet, <30 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
6820 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 6820 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Woodcrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Woodcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6820 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6820 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Woodcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

