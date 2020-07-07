6820 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Handsomely Updated home in Woodbridge with GISD CHOICE. 3 large bedrooms plus an office or study. Bright sky light, lovely art niches, welcoming french doors, & hardwood flooring. Kitchen is spacious, brilliantly updated, bright, airy, & has a useful island, nearly new gas stove, plenty of counter space. nearly new Samsung appliances are handsome & matching. Master suite is oversized with a hip barn door into the master bath which is superbly updated & includes a large walk in closet. Very large lot, one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, Owners intended to add a backyard pool but are moving out of town. Custom tiled porch & stamped concrete extended patio. Property also for lease, $1,850 1 pet, <30 lbs.