in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home looks amazing. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom as well as a fireplace in the living room, his and her walk in closets in the master bedroom, large backyard, RV pad, new fence and much more. Rental rate includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, lawn care, and water bill. Call today to schedule a showing.



No smokers. No cats. Other pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.



Kendra Edwards is a licensed Realtor. Equal Opportunity Housing.