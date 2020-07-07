6504 Parkview

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Four bedrooms and an office in a great location. Large kitchen and pantry with plenty of cupboard and counter space. The garage was converted into the 4th bedroom which could be used for many things. It's perfect for those who need that extra space. Separate laundry room. His and her closets in MB, beautiful ceramic tiling, updated fixtures, new paint. Large backyard with wooden fence and a Huge 2 story shed. Separate laundry room. Great family house!



We have a few more items to clean up in the back yard and shed please excuse the mess. Fridge included in the lease for free use but will not be covered as part of the property management or can be removed before move in.