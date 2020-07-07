All apartments in Sachse
6504 Parkview

6504 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Parkview Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four bedrooms and an office in a great location. Large kitchen and pantry with plenty of cupboard and counter space. The garage was converted into the 4th bedroom which could be used for many things. It's perfect for those who need that extra space. Separate laundry room. His and her closets in MB, beautiful ceramic tiling, updated fixtures, new paint. Large backyard with wooden fence and a Huge 2 story shed. Separate laundry room. Great family house!

We have a few more items to clean up in the back yard and shed please excuse the mess. Fridge included in the lease for free use but will not be covered as part of the property management or can be removed before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Parkview have any available units?
6504 Parkview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6504 Parkview have?
Some of 6504 Parkview's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Parkview currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Parkview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Parkview pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Parkview is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Parkview offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Parkview offers parking.
Does 6504 Parkview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Parkview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Parkview have a pool?
No, 6504 Parkview does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Parkview have accessible units?
No, 6504 Parkview does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Parkview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Parkview has units with dishwashers.
Does 6504 Parkview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6504 Parkview has units with air conditioning.

