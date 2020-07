Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Wonderful single story home in the sought after Woodbridge Golf Community. The owner pays the HOA; You enjoy the amenities: multiple community pools, parks, walking-jogging trails, and playgrounds located next to home. Available for immediate occupancy.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious eat-in kitchen. This home boasts big beautiful windows with a window seat in the breakfast area and stunning arched doorways. Large fenced in yard with covered back patio. NO PETS ALLOWED!