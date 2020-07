Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Highland home in planned community with pools, golf course and parks. Nice 3 bedroom plus study! Beautiful wood floors. Large study with French doors. Big island kitchen that opens to spacious Family room wired for surround sound. Master bath features jetted tub and separate shower. Great one story single family on quiet street. Come to see it!