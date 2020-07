Amenities

Available for move in immediately !!! Wood bridge community offered 18-hole golf course , creeks ,lakes, parks, and swimming pools, all connected by a system of beautiful wooded trails!!!Open floor plan, wood laminate in common area, Open kitchen with high ceilings, Landscape backyard with cover patio and extended slab great for entertaining. Updated and ac system, seamless shower and Jacuzzi tub in master.