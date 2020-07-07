All apartments in Sachse
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:22 AM

5606 Lee Hutson Ln

5606 Lee Hutson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Lee Hutson Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b3c5c305e ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with some interior features such as a garden tub and separate shower in master bathroom, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, gas water heater. Exterior features include solar screens on the windows, covered patio and lots of trees. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.Owner is licensed to practice Real Estate in Texas. Pics prior to current occupancy Central Heat & Air Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have any available units?
5606 Lee Hutson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have?
Some of 5606 Lee Hutson Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Lee Hutson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Lee Hutson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Lee Hutson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln offer parking?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have a pool?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have accessible units?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Lee Hutson Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5606 Lee Hutson Ln has units with air conditioning.

