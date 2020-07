Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Location! Location! 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Assigned Carport. This is a 2nd Floor Unit in a 4-plex on a Cul-de-Sac Road. TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRIC! Water and Landscape Paid by Owner! Fridge Stays and includes Full size Washer and Dryer Hookups. Large Living with Eating Area. Master Bedroom has Private bathroom. Close to the 190 George Bush Turnpike, Firewheel Mall, Restaurants, & More!!! Will go Fast!