Sachse, TX
5203 Highridge Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

5203 Highridge Drive

5203 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Highridge Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this delightful charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Sachse is move-in ready! A cozy fireplace in living room with beautiful bay windows, vaulted ceilings and tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub, skylight and walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Highridge Drive have any available units?
5203 Highridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5203 Highridge Drive have?
Some of 5203 Highridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Highridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Highridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Highridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Highridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Highridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Highridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5203 Highridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5203 Highridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Highridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Highridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Highridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

