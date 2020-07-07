5203 Highridge Drive

Amenities

You will love this delightful charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Sachse is move-in ready! A cozy fireplace in living room with beautiful bay windows, vaulted ceilings and tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub, skylight and walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.