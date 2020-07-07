All apartments in Sachse
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:30 AM

5017 Brookview Drive

5017 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Brookview Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
YOU FOUND IT !!!!! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND READY TO MOVE IN. Come look at the GORGEOUS KITCHEN with amazing granite counter-tops, new appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Both bathrooms all re-done with new showers and granite counters. Modern colors throughout the house. New blinds, new doors and ceiling fans. Great size 4th bedroom with walk in closet. Enjoy the spacious backyard all fenced in for privacy, perfect for kids to play and have fun. Open patio big enough for all your BBQs and entertaining. Just minutes away from all shopping, restaurants, schools, etc. Just a couple of minutes from HWY 78. Don't miss it, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Brookview Drive have any available units?
5017 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5017 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 5017 Brookview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5017 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

