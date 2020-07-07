5017 Brookview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

YOU FOUND IT !!!!! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND READY TO MOVE IN. Come look at the GORGEOUS KITCHEN with amazing granite counter-tops, new appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Both bathrooms all re-done with new showers and granite counters. Modern colors throughout the house. New blinds, new doors and ceiling fans. Great size 4th bedroom with walk in closet. Enjoy the spacious backyard all fenced in for privacy, perfect for kids to play and have fun. Open patio big enough for all your BBQs and entertaining. Just minutes away from all shopping, restaurants, schools, etc. Just a couple of minutes from HWY 78. Don't miss it, come see it today!