All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 4604 Sachse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
4604 Sachse Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:32 AM

4604 Sachse Road

4604 Sachse Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4604 Sachse Road, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely updated home located on 1 acre of land close to preferred schools & just minutes from 190 (PGBT). The family room, dining area & kitchen share a common great room with a floor to ceiling stone surround fireplace. The kitchen offers lots of granite countertops & plenty of cabinet space plus stainless steel appliances with a gas range. Both the master & hall bath boast updated vanities, framed mirrors & updated fixtures. The master offers an oversized walk-in shower with update glass enclosure, tile floor and surround. Recent updates include all flooring in the home, air conditioner, roof, air vents, and gutters. There is a recently added storage building in the backyard for extra outdoor storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Sachse Road have any available units?
4604 Sachse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4604 Sachse Road have?
Some of 4604 Sachse Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Sachse Road currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Sachse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Sachse Road pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Sachse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4604 Sachse Road offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Sachse Road offers parking.
Does 4604 Sachse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Sachse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Sachse Road have a pool?
No, 4604 Sachse Road does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Sachse Road have accessible units?
No, 4604 Sachse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Sachse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Sachse Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 Sachse Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4604 Sachse Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District