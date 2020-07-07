4604 Sachse Road

Amenities
Completely updated home located on 1 acre of land close to preferred schools & just minutes from 190 (PGBT). The family room, dining area & kitchen share a common great room with a floor to ceiling stone surround fireplace. The kitchen offers lots of granite countertops & plenty of cabinet space plus stainless steel appliances with a gas range. Both the master & hall bath boast updated vanities, framed mirrors & updated fixtures. The master offers an oversized walk-in shower with update glass enclosure, tile floor and surround. Recent updates include all flooring in the home, air conditioner, roof, air vents, and gutters. There is a recently added storage building in the backyard for extra outdoor storage.