4520 Bryan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home close to tons of conveniences in a quiet neighborhood! Large corner lot with fenced yard, and covered patio. Hard flooring throughout make cleaning a breeze! Master with walk in closet, and master bath. Ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms and living room, a huge backyard, covered patio and shade trees make this a great home. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Only minutes from Firewheel Mall and George Bush Freeway! This great property sits on a very large corner lot on a Cul De Sac Street.