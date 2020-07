Amenities

garage fireplace microwave

If you are looking for a place to relax and enjoy life, your search is over. This charming home has a comfortable floor plan that you will fall in love with. Inviting family room allows free flow with the kitchen and formal dining. If you enjoy cooking you will love this kitchen. Minutes away from schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only five minutes to 190. This hot property will not stay in the market for long.

Come see it for yourself and get more out of life.