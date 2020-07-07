All apartments in Sachse
4416 Martha Avenue
4416 Martha Avenue

4416 Martha Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Martha Ave, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Modern, Sophistication, and Elegance Awaits You! House has large open areas with natural lights throughout for family and friends to enjoy, 5 bedrooms + Study to accommodate them, including a 2nd master suite for in-laws, 2 large living areas with a home theater, a cover patio, and a large backyard. House also features many upgrades, quartz countertops, design cabinets, cover patio, rain shower in master, tiles, surround sound wiring, and much more. Easy Access to I-190, close to Major entertainment Centers, Shopping Mall, Restaurants, walking distance to all schools, pool, parks and lake Ray Hubbard and lake Lavon for lake activities!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Martha Avenue have any available units?
4416 Martha Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4416 Martha Avenue have?
Some of 4416 Martha Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Martha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Martha Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Martha Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Martha Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Martha Avenue offers parking.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Martha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Martha Avenue has a pool.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 Martha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Martha Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Martha Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Martha Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

