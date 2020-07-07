4416 Martha Avenue

Amenities
Modern, Sophistication, and Elegance Awaits You! House has large open areas with natural lights throughout for family and friends to enjoy, 5 bedrooms + Study to accommodate them, including a 2nd master suite for in-laws, 2 large living areas with a home theater, a cover patio, and a large backyard. House also features many upgrades, quartz countertops, design cabinets, cover patio, rain shower in master, tiles, surround sound wiring, and much more. Easy Access to I-190, close to Major entertainment Centers, Shopping Mall, Restaurants, walking distance to all schools, pool, parks and lake Ray Hubbard and lake Lavon for lake activities!!