All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3809 Georgetown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3809 Georgetown Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:44 AM

3809 Georgetown Drive

3809 Georgetown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3809 Georgetown Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand entry elevated by high ceiling & light fixture welcome you in. Luxurious vibe thanks to tile floor thru out home. Off entry is formal dining; dark wood floors, large window & fixture set this room apart. Open flow carries to living space! kitchen & breakfast nook overlooking, access to back yard, bay window & black appliances compliment it. Off back of home is 2nd entry to patio & master oasis! Tile floor up half the bath wall, garden tub, shower & sep. vanities! Before stairs is hall with access to room, guest bath, utility & garage entrance. Upstairs 2nd living area plus 2 rooms splitting Jack & Jill bath. Backyard is equipped with covered patio, fans & storage shed. Yard maintenance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have any available units?
3809 Georgetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3809 Georgetown Drive have?
Some of 3809 Georgetown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Georgetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Georgetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Georgetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Georgetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Georgetown Drive offers parking.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Georgetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have a pool?
No, 3809 Georgetown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 3809 Georgetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Georgetown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Georgetown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Georgetown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District