3809 Georgetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Grand entry elevated by high ceiling & light fixture welcome you in. Luxurious vibe thanks to tile floor thru out home. Off entry is formal dining; dark wood floors, large window & fixture set this room apart. Open flow carries to living space! kitchen & breakfast nook overlooking, access to back yard, bay window & black appliances compliment it. Off back of home is 2nd entry to patio & master oasis! Tile floor up half the bath wall, garden tub, shower & sep. vanities! Before stairs is hall with access to room, guest bath, utility & garage entrance. Upstairs 2nd living area plus 2 rooms splitting Jack & Jill bath. Backyard is equipped with covered patio, fans & storage shed. Yard maintenance included