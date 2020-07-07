All apartments in Sachse
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

3618 Jewel Street

3618 Jewel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Jewel Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pictures coming soon. Affordable 2 bed, 1 bath half duplex in a quiet neighborhood. The living room is good sized with a wood burning fireplace. The dining space is large enough it could function as a second living space. Laminate flooring being installed in bedrooms,dining and living rooms. The kitchen has is large with ample counter top space and cabinets & comes with all appliances, including the fridge. The master has a walk in closet and it's own entrance to the restroom. The laundry area is by the garage entrance and comes with the washer & dryer. Pets approved on case by case basis. Located minutes from George Bush and Firewheel Mall for great shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Jewel Street have any available units?
3618 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3618 Jewel Street have?
Some of 3618 Jewel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Jewel Street is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Jewel Street offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Jewel Street offers parking.
Does 3618 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 Jewel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 3618 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 3618 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Jewel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

