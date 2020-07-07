3618 Jewel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pictures coming soon. Affordable 2 bed, 1 bath half duplex in a quiet neighborhood. The living room is good sized with a wood burning fireplace. The dining space is large enough it could function as a second living space. Laminate flooring being installed in bedrooms,dining and living rooms. The kitchen has is large with ample counter top space and cabinets & comes with all appliances, including the fridge. The master has a walk in closet and it's own entrance to the restroom. The laundry area is by the garage entrance and comes with the washer & dryer. Pets approved on case by case basis. Located minutes from George Bush and Firewheel Mall for great shopping, dining and entertainment options.