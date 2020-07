Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS CLEARLY ONE OF THE LARGEST AND MOST BEAUTIFUL HOMES IN HUDSON CROSSING. EXPANSIVE OPEN FLOOR PLAN FIVE BEDROOMS AND FOUR FULL BATHS. WONDERFUL COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AT FIREWHEEL TOWN CENTER, GOLF PARKS AND ALL WITH AN EASY COMMUTE VIA GEORGE BUSH. THE CONDITION IS IMPRESSIVE. A MUST TO SEE.