3533 Bluffs Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



============================== Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Full size washer and dryer connections



Custom cabinetry w/42" upper cabinets & glass front displays



Stainless steel Energy Star appliances



Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave



Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range



Expansive 9' and 10' ceilings



2" stylized wood blinds



Elegant built-in wine rack



Ceramic tile in the utility room



Pre-wired intrusion alarm



Private balcony



Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower



Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash



Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting



Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



Under cabinet lighting



Generous pantries with wood shelving



Hand scraped hardwood floors



Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche



Spacious studies with glass doors



Convenient pass-through laundry feature



Private yard



Soaking tub and walk-in-shower



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas



Two convenient pet parks



Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines



Play room adjoining the wellness center



Outdoor entertaining pavilion



Controlled access



Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment



Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café



Fully-equipped wellness center



Dog Spa



Free weights and individual strength training machines



Business center with PCs and Macs



Private one and two car garages



Covered Parking Available



Private party lounge



Serving bar and TV in entertainment lounge



