All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3533 Bluffs Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3533 Bluffs Ln
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

3533 Bluffs Ln

3533 Meadow Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3533 Meadow Bluff Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

============================== Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Full size washer and dryer connections 

Custom cabinetry w/42" upper cabinets & glass front displays

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave

Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range

Expansive 9' and 10' ceilings

2" stylized wood blinds

Elegant built-in wine rack 

Ceramic tile in the utility room 

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Private balcony 

Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower

Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting 

Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Under cabinet lighting

Generous pantries with wood shelving 

Hand scraped hardwood floors

Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche 

Spacious studies with glass doors 

Convenient pass-through laundry feature 

Private yard 

Soaking tub and walk-in-shower 

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas

Two convenient pet parks

Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines

Play room adjoining the wellness center

Outdoor entertaining pavilion

Controlled access

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café

Fully-equipped wellness center

Dog Spa

Free weights and individual strength training machines

Business center with PCs and Macs

Private one and two car garages

Covered Parking Available

Private party lounge

Serving bar and TV in entertainment lounge

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have any available units?
3533 Bluffs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3533 Bluffs Ln have?
Some of 3533 Bluffs Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Bluffs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Bluffs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Bluffs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln offers parking.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Bluffs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln has a pool.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln has accessible units.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3533 Bluffs Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3533 Bluffs Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District