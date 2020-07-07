3533 Bluffs Ln

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
============================== Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?
Apartment Amenities
Full size washer and dryer connections
Custom cabinetry w/42" upper cabinets & glass front displays
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave
Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range
Expansive 9' and 10' ceilings
2" stylized wood blinds
Elegant built-in wine rack
Ceramic tile in the utility room
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Private balcony
Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower
Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash
Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting
Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Under cabinet lighting
Generous pantries with wood shelving
Hand scraped hardwood floors
Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche
Spacious studies with glass doors
Convenient pass-through laundry feature
Private yard
Soaking tub and walk-in-shower
Community Amenities
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Two convenient pet parks
Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines
Play room adjoining the wellness center
Outdoor entertaining pavilion
Controlled access
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café
Fully-equipped wellness center
Dog Spa
Free weights and individual strength training machines
Business center with PCs and Macs
Private one and two car garages
Covered Parking Available
Private party lounge
Serving bar and TV in entertainment lounge