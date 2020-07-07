All apartments in Sachse
3519 Jewel Street
3519 Jewel Street

3519 Jewell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Jewell Dr, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cozy duplex. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has a nice living area with a beautiful brick fireplace. This home has concrete flooring throughout, tile in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Jewel Street have any available units?
3519 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3519 Jewel Street have?
Some of 3519 Jewel Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Jewel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3519 Jewel Street offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Jewel Street offers parking.
Does 3519 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Jewel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 3519 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 3519 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Jewel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

