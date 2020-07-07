This is a cozy duplex. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has a nice living area with a beautiful brick fireplace. This home has concrete flooring throughout, tile in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3519 Jewel Street have any available units?
3519 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3519 Jewel Street have?
Some of 3519 Jewel Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.