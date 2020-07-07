3412 Elmwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely brick family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sachse. Buyers will love the open floorplan, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen gets tons of natural light, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom on the first floor. Two living areas and a formal dining room making this house the perfect setting for entertaining. Upstairs living, two huge bedrooms, each with their own full-attached bathroom, and huge backyard with storage shed. Landlord requires minimum 640 CS, income 3X monthly rent, clean background and rental history with no convictions. No housing vouchers. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Corporate rental ok.