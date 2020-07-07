All apartments in Sachse
3412 Elmwood Court
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:03 PM

3412 Elmwood Court

3412 Elmwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Elmwood Ct, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely brick family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sachse. Buyers will love the open floorplan, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen gets tons of natural light, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom on the first floor. Two living areas and a formal dining room making this house the perfect setting for entertaining. Upstairs living, two huge bedrooms, each with their own full-attached bathroom, and huge backyard with storage shed. Landlord requires minimum 640 CS, income 3X monthly rent, clean background and rental history with no convictions. No housing vouchers. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Corporate rental ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Elmwood Court have any available units?
3412 Elmwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3412 Elmwood Court have?
Some of 3412 Elmwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Elmwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Elmwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Elmwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Elmwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Elmwood Court offers parking.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Elmwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court have a pool?
No, 3412 Elmwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3412 Elmwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Elmwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Elmwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Elmwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

