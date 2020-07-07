All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 2510 Sandi Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
2510 Sandi Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:23 PM

2510 Sandi Lane

2510 Sandi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2510 Sandi Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Very clean, completely updated home with Great location near Firewheel Center and President Bush's tollway. Beautiful Custom home with stone decorated elevation, Wonderful open floor plan with elegant staircase, gourmet kitchen that opens up to 2nd living area and Breakfast area, Master bedroom and second bedroom along with a study downstairs, spacious game room, media room and three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint throughout the home 2019, new wood floors and carpet 2018, remodeled master bath 2019. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Sandi Lane have any available units?
2510 Sandi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2510 Sandi Lane have?
Some of 2510 Sandi Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Sandi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Sandi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Sandi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Sandi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Sandi Lane offers parking.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Sandi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane have a pool?
No, 2510 Sandi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane have accessible units?
No, 2510 Sandi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Sandi Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Sandi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Sandi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District