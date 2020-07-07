2510 Sandi Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Very clean, completely updated home with Great location near Firewheel Center and President Bush's tollway. Beautiful Custom home with stone decorated elevation, Wonderful open floor plan with elegant staircase, gourmet kitchen that opens up to 2nd living area and Breakfast area, Master bedroom and second bedroom along with a study downstairs, spacious game room, media room and three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint throughout the home 2019, new wood floors and carpet 2018, remodeled master bath 2019. A MUST SEE!