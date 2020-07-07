All apartments in Sachse
Last updated July 31 2019

2506 Carrie Lane

Location

2506 Carrie Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Beautifully Landscaped 3 Bedroom Home in Sachse! Enjoy a spacious family room with stylish wood floors and a huge brick wood burning fire fireplace with decorative mantle. Dining area complete with a wall of windows, decorative chair rail and decorative lighting. Island kitchen w tile backsplash and tons of cabinet space. Split master-master bath boast WIC, dual sinks, & a garden tub with a soothing view. Patio with garden trellis and gated courtyard leading to the lush backyard. Separate decks and privacy fence. A suburban oasis in GISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Carrie Lane have any available units?
2506 Carrie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2506 Carrie Lane have?
Some of 2506 Carrie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Carrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Carrie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Carrie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Carrie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Carrie Lane offers parking.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Carrie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane have a pool?
No, 2506 Carrie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2506 Carrie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Carrie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Carrie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Carrie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

