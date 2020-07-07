2506 Carrie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Beautifully Landscaped 3 Bedroom Home in Sachse! Enjoy a spacious family room with stylish wood floors and a huge brick wood burning fire fireplace with decorative mantle. Dining area complete with a wall of windows, decorative chair rail and decorative lighting. Island kitchen w tile backsplash and tons of cabinet space. Split master-master bath boast WIC, dual sinks, & a garden tub with a soothing view. Patio with garden trellis and gated courtyard leading to the lush backyard. Separate decks and privacy fence. A suburban oasis in GISD!