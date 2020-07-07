2421 Ash Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Just minutes from 190 and Firewheel Town Center, this BRAND NEW townhouse was just completed February 2020 and is ready for occupants. This gorgeous new construction rental includes an attached two car garage and small fenced yard. The interior includes all white cabinets with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. The first floor is carpet free and includes a large dining and living area along with a breakfast bar and walk in pantry. The upstairs includes washer and dryer connections, a split bedroom layout and ample space for the three bedrooms. All bedrooms are spacious with large closets and plenty of storage space.