Sachse, TX
2421 Ash Lane
2421 Ash Lane

2421 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Ash Ln, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Just minutes from 190 and Firewheel Town Center, this BRAND NEW townhouse was just completed February 2020 and is ready for occupants. This gorgeous new construction rental includes an attached two car garage and small fenced yard. The interior includes all white cabinets with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. The first floor is carpet free and includes a large dining and living area along with a breakfast bar and walk in pantry. The upstairs includes washer and dryer connections, a split bedroom layout and ample space for the three bedrooms. All bedrooms are spacious with large closets and plenty of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Ash Lane have any available units?
2421 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2421 Ash Lane have?
Some of 2421 Ash Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2421 Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

