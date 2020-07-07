Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 1809 Sandi Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
1809 Sandi Ln
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 Sandi Ln
1809 Sandi Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1809 Sandi Lane, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Come see this beauty in the highly sought after Sachse area! The custom master shower is a must see! New paint throughout along with new flooring make this one the place for you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have any available units?
1809 Sandi Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 1809 Sandi Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Sandi Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Sandi Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Sandi Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln offer parking?
No, 1809 Sandi Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Sandi Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have a pool?
No, 1809 Sandi Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have accessible units?
No, 1809 Sandi Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Sandi Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Sandi Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1809 Sandi Ln has units with air conditioning.
