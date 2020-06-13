/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
126 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
27 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1591 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
36 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2024 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Freeman
68 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1313 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Star Crest
5 Units Available
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1098 sqft
This property is pet-friendly and has on-site laundry, a playground and a business center. Apartments include walk-in-closets, patios/balconies and vaulted ceilings. Bradfield Park and the Best Buy Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Caruth Lake
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lake Highlands
17 Units Available
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1355 sqft
Ideally situated in northeast Dallas about 12 miles from downtown, Chimney Hill provides a gorgeous, gated community near everything. Commuting is a breeze from Chimney Hill, with I-635 just minutes away.
Similar Pages
Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRowlett 3 BedroomsRowlett Accessible ApartmentsRowlett Apartments with Balcony
Rowlett Apartments with GarageRowlett Apartments with GymRowlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowlett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRowlett Apartments with Parking