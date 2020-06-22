All apartments in Rowlett
9713 Lancashire Dr N
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:16 PM

9713 Lancashire Dr N

9713 Lancashire Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Lancashire Dr N, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/936754b091 ---- LOCATION IS AMAZING BETWEEN ROCKWALL & ROWLETT. MOVE IN READY 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in ROCKWALL ISD comes with many updates! Open and Bright living with wood burning fp, built in shelving and new laminate flooring & new carpet. Granite kitchen with TONS of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Master suite with walk in closet, separate shower & tub plus 2 add'l roomy bedrooms. Also, study or office and bonus room provide room for growth! HUGE board on board, fenced backyard actually goes 30 feet past fence line! Oversized back patio is perfect for entertaining! FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. 2 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have any available units?
9713 Lancashire Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have?
Some of 9713 Lancashire Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Lancashire Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Lancashire Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Lancashire Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9713 Lancashire Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Lancashire Dr N offers parking.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Lancashire Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have a pool?
No, 9713 Lancashire Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have accessible units?
No, 9713 Lancashire Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9713 Lancashire Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9713 Lancashire Dr N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9713 Lancashire Dr N has units with air conditioning.

