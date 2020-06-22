9713 Lancashire Dr N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/936754b091 ---- LOCATION IS AMAZING BETWEEN ROCKWALL & ROWLETT. MOVE IN READY 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in ROCKWALL ISD comes with many updates! Open and Bright living with wood burning fp, built in shelving and new laminate flooring & new carpet. Granite kitchen with TONS of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Master suite with walk in closet, separate shower & tub plus 2 add'l roomy bedrooms. Also, study or office and bonus room provide room for growth! HUGE board on board, fenced backyard actually goes 30 feet past fence line! Oversized back patio is perfect for entertaining! FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. 2 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets