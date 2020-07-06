All apartments in Rowlett
8901 Clearlake Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:37 PM

8901 Clearlake Drive

8901 Clearlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8901 Clearlake Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Amazing 2 story brick home just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard! Inside is pristine w-easy to maintain hardwood floors, soaring ceilings + neutral paint! Great spacious living room w-a floor to ceiling white brick fireplace, bay windows surround the breakfast nook! Windows are covered by stunning plantation shutters. Charming Kitchen w-raised breakfast bar, island & electric cooktop. Large Master Suite has a sitting area + en-suite bath! Huge Upstairs Guest Bedroom w-a large sitting area would make a great en-suite office or nursery! Great sized backyard with a high wooden privacy fence, hot tub + a covered patio that is the perfect spot for your Sunday BBQ's! This home is move in ready! Location cannot be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have any available units?
8901 Clearlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8901 Clearlake Drive have?
Some of 8901 Clearlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Clearlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Clearlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Clearlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8901 Clearlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Clearlake Drive offers parking.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Clearlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have a pool?
No, 8901 Clearlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8901 Clearlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Clearlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 Clearlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 Clearlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

