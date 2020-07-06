8901 Clearlake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Amazing 2 story brick home just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard! Inside is pristine w-easy to maintain hardwood floors, soaring ceilings + neutral paint! Great spacious living room w-a floor to ceiling white brick fireplace, bay windows surround the breakfast nook! Windows are covered by stunning plantation shutters. Charming Kitchen w-raised breakfast bar, island & electric cooktop. Large Master Suite has a sitting area + en-suite bath! Huge Upstairs Guest Bedroom w-a large sitting area would make a great en-suite office or nursery! Great sized backyard with a high wooden privacy fence, hot tub + a covered patio that is the perfect spot for your Sunday BBQ's! This home is move in ready! Location cannot be beat!