8706 Willowbrook Drive

Move In Ready! Rockwall School District! This Updated One Story Home Features Two Separate Living Areas, Two Dining Areas, Three Bedrooms & Two Full Bathrooms With Granite Countertops. 18X15 Main Living Area Includes Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Burning Fireplace. 15X13 Master Suite Boasts A 12X7 Custom Closet With Built-Ins & En-Suite Bathroom. Second Living Area Is Open To The Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Glass Top Oven, Adjustable Cabinets & Tile Backsplash. Recently Installed Flooring Throughout, No Carpet! Oversized 22X18 Garage With Storage Closet & Built-Ins. Large Shade Trees, Spacious Backyard, Walking Distance To Elementary School & Ten Minute Drive To Lake Ray Hubbard.