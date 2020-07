Amenities

Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in family oriented Rowlett neighborhood. Home features large living room and 2 dinning areas. NEW luxury Plank Flooring in bedrooms. Walking distance to neighborhood schools. Easy access to I30 and I90. Large backyard for entertaining. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.