8305 Kensington Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to a beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home. House was gutted and rebuilt after the tornado, so it's essentially a 3 year old home at an affordable price! Newer plumbing, roof, exterior, walls, flooring, paint, AC unit, hot water heater, fence. Home has wood floors that run throughout living and kitchen. Lots of natural lighting, good open layout, exposed cedar beams that add great character, and nice sized room. Great family friendly neighborhood, right down the street from an elementary school, and no HOA. Don't miss out on this great family home!