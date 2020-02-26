All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 8305 Kensington Drive.
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

8305 Kensington Drive

8305 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8305 Kensington Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to a beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home. House was gutted and rebuilt after the tornado, so it's essentially a 3 year old home at an affordable price! Newer plumbing, roof, exterior, walls, flooring, paint, AC unit, hot water heater, fence. Home has wood floors that run throughout living and kitchen. Lots of natural lighting, good open layout, exposed cedar beams that add great character, and nice sized room. Great family friendly neighborhood, right down the street from an elementary school, and no HOA. Don't miss out on this great family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Kensington Drive have any available units?
8305 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8305 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 8305 Kensington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 8305 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8305 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8305 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8305 Kensington Drive has units with air conditioning.

