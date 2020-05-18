All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:14 PM

8109 Lake Haven Dr

8109 Lake Haven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8109 Lake Haven Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****PRICE REDUCTION****
No Housing Vouchers. Recently updated four bedroom with gameroom located in Lake Haven Estates is ready. Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage offering living room, family room with decorative fireplace, open kitchen with island and eat in kitchen. Large utility room with full size connections, half bath on 1st level. Four spacious bedrooms on the second level, master bath with separate shower and garden tub, walk in closet. Prospect is responsible for verifying utilities, schools, and property information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have any available units?
8109 Lake Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have?
Some of 8109 Lake Haven Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Lake Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Lake Haven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Lake Haven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Lake Haven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Lake Haven Dr offers parking.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Lake Haven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 8109 Lake Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 8109 Lake Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 Lake Haven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 Lake Haven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 Lake Haven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

