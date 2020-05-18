8109 Lake Haven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****PRICE REDUCTION****

No Housing Vouchers. Recently updated four bedroom with gameroom located in Lake Haven Estates is ready. Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage offering living room, family room with decorative fireplace, open kitchen with island and eat in kitchen. Large utility room with full size connections, half bath on 1st level. Four spacious bedrooms on the second level, master bath with separate shower and garden tub, walk in closet. Prospect is responsible for verifying utilities, schools, and property information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases, no smoking.