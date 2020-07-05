All apartments in Rowlett
8000 Cornell Drive

8000 Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Cornell Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Relax or entertain in the massive living room where tile floor adorns the open layout all centered around a gorgeous brick fireplace! The kitchen has so much to offer with granite countertops that wrap around the appliance package.
The two guest bedrooms offer sliding-door closets and great space! The master bedroom is immersed in natural light and an arched entryway leads you into the private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Cornell Drive have any available units?
8000 Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8000 Cornell Drive have?
Some of 8000 Cornell Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 8000 Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8000 Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Cornell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Cornell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Cornell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

