8000 Cornell Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Relax or entertain in the massive living room where tile floor adorns the open layout all centered around a gorgeous brick fireplace! The kitchen has so much to offer with granite countertops that wrap around the appliance package.

The two guest bedrooms offer sliding-door closets and great space! The master bedroom is immersed in natural light and an arched entryway leads you into the private bathroom.