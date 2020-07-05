7709 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home in Rowlett. Grand entry to living with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Formal dining open to kitchen and living room. Nice and bright throughout. Master boasts large walk in closet and double vanity. You'll enjoy the spacious and private yard. Application can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ will be required to complete an individual application. App fee is $35 per application. If active, home is still available. Text agent for more information or to schedule a showing.