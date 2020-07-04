7613 Tulane Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this updated Rowlett home! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open concept kitchen, dining and living area with an additional formal dining room. Beautiful engineered bamboo hardwood flooring throughout and updated light fixtures. Enjoy the large master bedroom with luxurious bathroom including dual sinks, jetted tub and walk-in closet. Play in the spacious, green back yard ready for kids, pets, or outdoor grilling! Only a 20-minute drive to downtown Dallas with easy access to I30 and George Bush Turnpike and just blocks from Lake Ray Hubbard.