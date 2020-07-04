All apartments in Rowlett
7613 Tulane Drive

7613 Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Tulane Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this updated Rowlett home! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open concept kitchen, dining and living area with an additional formal dining room. Beautiful engineered bamboo hardwood flooring throughout and updated light fixtures. Enjoy the large master bedroom with luxurious bathroom including dual sinks, jetted tub and walk-in closet. Play in the spacious, green back yard ready for kids, pets, or outdoor grilling! Only a 20-minute drive to downtown Dallas with easy access to I30 and George Bush Turnpike and just blocks from Lake Ray Hubbard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Tulane Drive have any available units?
7613 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7613 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 7613 Tulane Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Tulane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7613 Tulane Drive offers parking.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 7613 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 7613 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7613 Tulane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 Tulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 Tulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

